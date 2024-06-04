Man killed in collision with lorry at Kpg Melayu Roban

SIBU (June 4): A 36-year-old man was killed in an accident involving two vehicles at Kampung Melayu Roban in Saratok today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said the victim was identified as Hazman Wahab.

“Bomba received a call at 12.01pm and deployed seven firefighters to the scene. Upon their arrival, they found a car and cement lorry had been involved in an accident with the car driver trapped inside his vehicle,” it said in a statement.

The victim had to be extricated from the badly wrecked vehicle using special tools by firefighters.

It added the lorry driver only sustained minor injuries.