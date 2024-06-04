Minister assures tuai rumah at Sg Aup on discussion over NCR land surveying matters

SIBU (June 4): A request by a ‘tuai rumah’ (longhouse chieftain) for a piece of land near her longhouse in Bawang Assan here to be surveyed has caught the attention of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

In this regard, the Bintulu MP and also the president of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) said he would discuss the matter with Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is also the PDP senior vice-president.

“Definitely, we as leaders, even though this is not my area, and with my (PDP) senior vice-president (Wong) here – we will discuss together with him; together we (will) meet Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg).

“What we promise, we need to fulfil.

“If it (the land) is indeed NCR (Native Customary Rights) land, we need to survey it.

“But I don’t know… need to check with Land and Survey Department. Possibly, we would bring along the Tuai Rumah (Catherine Tamoh), and we discuss together with the Premier in clarifying this,” Tiong, also Dudong assemblyman, said was asked about Catherine’s request made in her speech earlier at the start of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MoTAC) with Bawang Assan Community’ event at her longhouse in Sungai Aup here on Monday.

Catherine regarded the matter as ‘of importance’, and she hoped to have Tiong’s assistance.

“We have a piece of land called ‘Bukit Perejuk’ near our longhouse where until today, it has yet to be surveyed despite us having made the application (for the NCR perimeter survey to be conducted).

“We really hope that Datuk Seri (Tiong) could assist us as our present longhouse is almost 80 years old. Who knows, we may need another longhouse.

“It is an NCR land and it belongs to our ancestors,” said Catherine.

Additionally, she also appealed to the ministry for upgrading works on the facilities at her longhouse, which had been receiving local and foreign visitors.

On this, Tiong responded: “I ask the TKSU (MoTAC deputy secretary-general for management Dato Shaharuddin Abu Sohot) to discuss it with the ‘tuai rumah’.

“And although I did not mention it in my speech, I’d ask Bawang Assan assemblyman (Wong) who is also PDP senior vice-president, to discuss it with the TKSU.

“My TKSU also looks after development (so) if we could upgrade now, we would do so with the available allocation.

“But if not then, we would set aside the allocation next year. This is one way we upgrade tourism for tourist destination in our respective areas,” said Tiong.

Later, the federal minister announced allocations of RM20,000 to Sarawak Central Region Single Mothers Association (Pitwits), RM10,000 to Persatuan Kemada and RM70,000 to the security and development committee of Rumah Catherine Tamoh.

Among those present were LAnang MP Alice Lau, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, a political secretary to Premier of Sarawak Joshua Ting, and Temenggong Stanley Geramong.