Nancy: Ministry looking into alleged assault of disabled e-hailing driver

KUCHING (June 4): The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is looking into the incident where a disabled e-hailing driver was allegedly assaulted by a VVIP’s bodyguard.

Its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said she has requested for her officers to look into the matter to see whether there’s anything the ministry can do to help the individual.

“The thing is he (e-hailing driver) is not asking for financial assistance, but we want to know what exactly is the problem.

“Furthermore, we were not there and whatever information that we know of were from what we read in the news. But the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has assured that action will be taken,” she told a press conference.

She was asked to comment on the recent allegation that a disabled e-hailing driver was allegedly punched in the head by an escort from a prominent individual’s entourage.

Nancy said the ministry sympathised with what had transpired with the individual who is deaf-mute.

“As a government institution, we need to make sure what we are going to do is right.

“I’ve already asked my officers to see what we can do because perhaps there may be some shortcomings from us, and we have to see what can be improved.”

She also said that she would have to look into reviewing the various policies especially those that were implemented many years ago.

“Some policies have been there for a long time and are no longer relevant in today’s situation, so we have to review them.

“In this case, I’ve also requested for a feedback report so that we can look into what we can do about it,” said Nancy.

On May 28, the victim had lodge a police report claiming that he was punched by the VVIP’s bodyguard after he was asked to move his car while waiting at the lobby of a five-star hotel at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur.

However, he lodged a second police report later the same day, saying the matter has been settled.