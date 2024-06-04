Nancy: Ministry to continue facilitating training of more skilled care workers

KUCHING (June 4): The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will continue its efforts to train more professional care workers over the next few years.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said for this year, the ministry has set a target of training 385 individuals.

“We started this initiative since last year where we have trained 61 caregivers. By the end of this year, we should have more individuals trained.

“Our target is 385 individuals, but we can go more than that,” she told a press conference after meeting with the management of I-Systems College Kuching here yesterday.

She said KPWKM welcomed the participation of the private sector to train more professional care workers in the country.

“I have offered to I-Systems College Kuching that they can also use our institution for them to provide practical training under their Diploma in Nursing programme because this is where they can get the clients that they need in order for their students to learn,” she said.

She said the college is providing a full sponsorship programme for this diploma for Sarawakian students particularly Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school-leavers.

“We want to encourage Sarawakians especially those who had just finished Form 5 to take up this programme as they will be given a full sponsorship which includes full course fee scholarship from the sponsor hospital, monthly living allowance and accommodation.

“On top of that, the students are guaranteed of a job upon their graduation,” she said.

Nancy also said that SPM graduates who come from low-income families should take the opportunity to further their studies through this diploma programme.

“This nursing programme is good for them especially when there is a guaranteed job waiting for them upon their graduation.

“We would also encourage our Anjung Sinar residents to seize the opportunity for free education which is fully sponsored. After Form 5, some of these residents would be unemployed so the Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) will assist them in matching them with jobs as well as to link them with programmes like this Diploma in Nursing programme.

“The programme is the saviour for them regardless of whether they are from the rural villages or our Anjung Sinar children,” she said.

Anjung Sinar is a transit centre for those aged 18 and above who have been discharged from institutions under the Social Welfare Department. These residents either have no family or come from needy families.

I-Systems College Kuching group chief executive officer Pemanca Dato John Tiong said the Diploma in Nursing programme is fully accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), Nursing Board of Malaysia (LJM), and the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT).

“Students undergoing the three-year programme must also sit for the Malaysian Nursing Board Examination to certify them as nurses.

“After they have completed the exam, they are guaranteed of a job placement at the sponsoring hospital with an employment bond of five years,” he said.

He also said that the college has also introduced Mandarin classes to be integrated into the programme.

“This is because as a nurse or professional care worker, you need to have communication skills and by giving students Mandarin lessons, this will enhance and bring their communication skills up to another level.”

Tiong said based on the current operational rate, I-Systems College Kuching has the capacity to train 300 nursing students per year.

“Our intake for this year is currently ongoing until the end of this year,” he added.

He also said that the college has produced more than 500 nursing graduates in the industry and achieved 100 per cent employability within six months of graduation.

“Our graduates served in local medical facilities as well as overseas such as Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Middle East,” he said.

Also present was I-Systems College Kuching business development manager Dr Elina Tiu.