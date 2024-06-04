NGO determined to make Double Six compulsory history curriculum

KOTA KINABALU (June 4): Sunduvan Sabah is determined that the Double Six event should be made a compulsory part of the history curriculum, particularly in the history of Sabah.

According to the chairman of the NGO, Aloysius Danim Siap, they hope that the tragedy will be taught in every school so that the younger generation does not forget how the Double Six event drastically changed the political landscape of Sabah.

“Let this dark history be a reminder and a guide to all of us,” Aloysius said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that every year since 2012, the Sunduvan Sabah has organized a gathering to commemorate the victims of the Nomad N-22B 9M-ATZ plane crash that occurred on June 6, 1976.

The main purpose of each event is to demand and request the government to release the investigation report of the Double Six crash, which was previously classified as an official secret under Section 2C of the Official Secrets Act 1972, Act 88, he said.

This struggle continued until the Double Six Tragedy investigation report was declassified on April 6, 2023.

Sunduvan Sabah, he said, is grateful that their efforts and those of the people of Sabah were not in vain.

“This year, on June 6, 2024, Sunduvan Sabah once again invite all Sabahans to come together to commemorate the victims of the Double Six tragedy. The event will be held at 9am and as a sign of solidarity, attendees are encouraged to wear black clothing,” said Aloysius.