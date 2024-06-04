No one-size-fits-all solution for sustainable future cities

SINGAPORE (June 4): There is a pressing need to gear our cities towards sustainability as 90 million people or 75 per cent of the population of ASEAN is forecasted to move into urban areas in the next five years.

In a plenary session titled “What are the paradigm shifts needed to build future cities?” held at the World Cities Summit, panellists discussed the key aspects to consider when developing a sustainable city, and most panellist agreed that cities needed to be developed to with liveability in mind by meeting the needs of its residents.

They include Azerbaijan Mayor of Baku Eldar Azizov; the People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Chief Engineer Jiang Xiaoqun; Arup Group Australasia Foresight Leader and Associate Principal Dr. Bree Trevena; DFP Architects Pte Ltd chairman Angelene Chan; and PropertyGuru Group chief executive officer and managing director Hair V Krishnan.

The session was moderated by Khoo Teng Chye, director of NUS Cities, and the keynote speaker was Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, Thailand.

During the panel, Chan shared that one of the most important things to consider is climate change and that in order to avoid and adhere to climate change principals, suitable city designs would require buildings that are resilient, carbon zero and made up of sustainable materials.

The use of a multi-mode transportation mode would also be imperative to implement as the accessibility to take a bus and or subway would help reduce the need for pollution heavy and resource heavy modes of transportation like personal vehicles.

She added that existing buildings would also need to be retrofitted to suit the unique needs of a population.

For buildings that are at their end-of-life periods, Azizov shared that for Baku’s successful white city redevelopment plan, they had rebuilt several soviet era buildings that were at their end-of-life periods into new sustainable residential and commercial buildings to better serve the needs of its residents and to better fit into their new sustainable city plan.

While this push for more sustainably designed buildings may be a costly endeavour for developers which may raise property prices down the line, Hari said he was not too worried about limiting accessibility in this regard as survey data from PropertyGuru indicated that 80 per cent of Singaporeans are willing to pay more for a sustainably built and designed property, suggesting a huge consumer demand for such properties.

That said, the issue of property affordability is still a pressing issue in the ASEAN region.

To address this, Hari suggested that one key solution would be through technology which has proven time and time again to improve financial inclusion in various sectors.

The recent rise of Financial Technology (FinTech) has been especially important in improving economic circumstances in traditionally underserved and unserved demographics as it democratises financial services, improves financial literacy and empowers individuals.

Adding to this, Jiang shared that the Chinese government endeavoured to address part of this issue through the implementation of social safety nets whereby young and or low-income households are able to access affordable public housing units that meet their basic needs.

He added that this was not the only part to the equation and emphasised that in order to enhance the vitality of cities, both government officials and private developers would also need to pay keen attention on what sort of urban planning and or developments are needed to meet the different needs of a city’s demographics.

“China has become an ageing population, so a lot of our neighbourhoods are now being retrofitted to meet the current needs, but we also look towards the future and pay attention to building childcare related facilities to promote an increase of birth rates so as to rejuvenate our cities.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Hari shared that countries like Thailand and Singapore which are also ageing populations will require their property developers to revisit their development plans in order to ensure that they are supplying appropriate products for the right generation and making sure that we have the ideal supply of products.

That said, Dr Trevena emphasised that there is no-one-sized fit all solution to transforming our future cities as every city has its own set of unique issue and thus each city will likely have their own unique solutions and journeys.

The biennial World Cities Summit is a global platform for government leaders and industry experts to address liveable and sustainable city challenges, share integrated urban solutions and forge new partnerships. Since 2008, WCS has seen the participation of over 250 cities from around the world, represented by leaders from government, business, international organisations and academia.

The 9th edition of the World Cities Summit was held from June 2 to 4, 2024, in Singapore.