Over RM1 million worth of beers seized at Sepanggar Port

KOTA KINABALU (June 4): The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Sabah) seized more than RM1 million worth of beers from three containers at the Sepanggar Port.

Sabah Zone Customs Assistant Director General Datuk Mohd Nasir Deraman said suspicious items were spotted inside the containers as they went through the scanner machines at the Sepanggar Port on April 24.

He said the containers contained 70,407.92 liters of numerous brands of beers worth RM1,502,688.89.

“On April 24 around 10.30am, Customs officers spotted suspicious items inside two containers as they were going through the scanner machines.

“Further inspection found 47,520 liters of beers of numerous brands worth RM815,807.52.

“About five hours later on the same day, another container was inspected and Customs officers found 22,887.82 liters of beers worth RM399,439.13,” he told a press conference on Tuesday.

Mohd Nasir said investigation revealed the modus operandi of the three cases were similar. The suspects would smuggle the beers from neighboring countries through the Sepanggar port by falsifying information on the manifests.

“The manifests show the containers contained numerous items such as household products, handphone casings and others to prevent from being detected by Customs personnel at the port,” he said, adding that the cases are being investigated under Section 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967.

Meanwhile, in a similar case, Mohd Nasir said the Customs Department had also seized 16,767.59 liters of beers worth RM290,155.76 and 15,480 sticks of cigarettes of numerous brands worth RM9,164.64 late last month.

He said the raids were conducted under Ops Tuai 2024, in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival begining May 22.

“The raids were carried out at several hot-spot locations, namely in Ranau, Kota Kinabalu, Papar, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Sipitang, Tenom and Keningau that are known for smuggling activities following continuous investigations and ongoing surveillances.

“Five people, including a foreigner and four locals aged 19 to 31, were detained during the eight-day operation for allegedly involved in smuggling activities.

“Customs officers also confiscated two lorries, a van and a Perodua Viva car during the raids,” he said, adding that the cases under Ops Tuai will be investigated under Section 135 (1) (a) and Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967.