Petronas pays homage to Pulau Banggi villagers

KUDAT (June 4): As part of its 50th anniversary, Petronas paid homage to the residents of three villages at Pulau Banggi on May 22, celebrating the improved quality of life brought about by solar-powered energy contribution.

The island, located off the northern coast of Sabah, holds a special place in the hearts of Petronas Floating LNG (PFLNG).

In 2023, the PFLNG team installed solar power systems in 140 homes and three suraus under the Uplifting Lives – Rays of Hope programme, positively impacting the lives of 700 residents in Kampung Dogoton, Kampung Semayan, and Kampung Rahmat.

Dahim Saludin, the village head of Kampung Dogoton, said, “Since last year, a lot has changed. We used to rely on oil lamps, while those who could afford it, would buy electric generators. But thanks to the solar power provided by Petronas, now everyone in the village can enjoy a steady supply of power, day and night.”

Mimih Jabarul from the same village said the solar power has made life much easier.

She shared, “Even waking up in the morning feels better. We also feel safer walking outside at night as the road is now brighter.”

Kampung Rahmat’s village head, Amilyuddin Salibin, noted that the students are now more enthusiastic about studying, achieving improvements in their academic performance.

“In the past, we used to live in the dark as electric generators could only be used for about three hours. Now, with solar power, I can work at night, which helps me in my role as the village head,” he added.

The highlight of the event was the ignition of a commemorative torch, part of the nationwide “Journey of the Twin Torches” tour, symbolising inspiration, and empowerment. This torch, one of two, will travel across Malaysia, honouring significant places and events in Petronas’ legacy.

Petronas Sabah and Labuan Regional Office General Manager, Siti Ayu Abdul Wahab said, “We are humbled and grateful for the opportunity to contribute in uplifting the lives of the local community, as part of our social impact programme.”

Petronas has lined up various programmes to mark its 50th anniversary, including Petronas 50 Dreams, where it seeks to fulfill 50 dreams nationwide during festive seasons, and Petronas 50 Homecoming, where the two said torches will journey across the country before uniting in Kuala Lumpur on August 17.