Petronas sees 1Q capex boost from Sabah, Sarawak facilities

KUCHING (June 4): Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) capital expenditure (capex) was up slightly by two per cent year on year (y-o-y) in the first quarter of financial year 2024 (1QFy24) but local investments surged.

The share of domestic capex rose significantly, increasing by 20 per cent y-o-y, primarily focused on the floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Sabah and the Kasawari CO2 sequestration facilities in Sarawak.

“We believe that part of the increase in domestic capex also flowed to other upstream projects across Malaysia. The upstream and gas divisions dominated its overall capex, accounting for 81 per cent of the total,” commented analysts with Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) today.

“This indicates that Petronas is refocusing its capex on the upstream segment within the domestic space, which bodes well for the near to medium-term outlook of upstream service providers.”

Meanwhile, Petronas’ revenue for 1QFY24 declined slightly by one per cent due to weaker contributions from the downstream division, as downstream product prices were lower year on year (y-o-y).

The gas division also reported weaker y-o-y revenue due to lower average realised prices of LNG and processed gas.

However, its upstream division reported higher topline driven by increased production volume.

“Core net profit declined at a faster rate of eight per cent y-o-y in 1QFY24 due to higher operating costs, possibly from price hikes by service providers and higher tax expenses,” it said in its notes yesterday.

“Quarter on quarter (q-o-q), revenue remained largely flat as higher volumes from the upstream division (producing crude mainly) offset the lower sales volumes from the downstream division.

“Core profit declined by 17 per cent q-o-q due to higher tax expenses.”

The group’s net cash position as of FY24 remains robust at RM98 billion. For 2024, Petronas has committed to RM32 billion dividend pay-out to the government, a reduction compared to RM40 billion the previous year, posing fewer constraints on its balance sheet management.

With the group’s cash flows from operations expected to remain above RM100 billion in 2024, after achieving RM135 billion to RM114 billion during 2022-2023, Kenanga Research said Petronas is well-equipped to meet its RM60 billion capex goal in 2024 without materially affecting its financial health.

Domestic opex already ramping up, capex to follow suit.

“Petronas group costs increased by three per cent y-o-y overall, while domestic costs rose at a higher rate of 10 per cent y-o-y due to higher production expenses, repair, and routine maintenance costs, in line with increased domestic upstream activities.

“This indicates that the group is ramping up its upstream brownfield activities, benefiting hookup and commissioning, topside maintenance players, and production-related offshore support vessels, such as accommodation work boats and barges.

“As long as crude oil prices remain above US$70 per barrel, we believe that the group will increase its capex, particularly in the upstream segment, to enhance crude oil and natural gas production and prevent natural production decline.

“We maintain our overweight view of the sector,” Kenanga Research added. “We continue to be positive on upstream service providers due to the expected increase in upstream capex in 2024, which coincides with the tight availability of contractors and OSV vessels.

“However, we are less optimistic about the downstream sector outlook amid uncertainties in global demand and an anticipated increase in global capacities.”