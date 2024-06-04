Sabah employers compounded RM38 million last year

KOTA KINABALU (June 4): The Sabah Labor Department inspected 8,934 business premises in 2023 and found 33 percent of the employers committed offenses under the Sabah Labor Ordinance.

Its director, Wan Zulkifli Wan Setapa, also said the department collected a total of RM38 million from the employers for paying back outstanding salaries and paying fine for various offences, involving 10,586 workers.

“The activities carried out by the Sabah Labor Department have benefited more than 135,000 workers in the state of Sabah,” he said after an operation at Inanam Taipan on Tuesday morning.

Wan Zulkifli called on employers in the state to get more information about labor laws to avoid prosecution.

During the operation on Tuesday, 10 teams from the Sabah Labor Department reprimanded several employers for various offences, while several others were called to the office for further action.

According to Wan Zulkifli, violations of the Sabah Labor Ordinance can result in a fine up to RM10,000 for each offence.