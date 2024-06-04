Sarawak’s Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa recipient Cpl Etin Bijam passes away at 83

MIRI (June 4): Cpl Etin Bijam, recipient of Malaysia’s highest gallantry award – Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa – passed away at Miri Hospital at around 6.30am today due to cancer.

Etin, who was 83, was admitted to the hospital on May 28 for treatment.

He leaves behind his daughters Linda Nacha, 57, Nur Mila, 56, and Lily 48 as well as nine grandchildren.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razaruddin Husain and his deputy Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, in a joint statement, expressed condolences to Etin’s family members.

The body of the deceased has been taken to his residence at Lot 2708, Spring Riam here to enable people to pay their last respects.

On April 29, 1972, Etin and his comrades, who were escorting explosives for the Public Works Department in the Jalan Oya, Sibu, successfully defended their convoy when they were ambushed by communist insurgents.

The act of valour had led him being awarded the highest Malaysian honour on July 6, 1972.

Meanwhile, information from state police headquarters obtained through WhatsApp indicated Etin will be laid to rest at the Heroes Grave in Kuching and the funeral costs will be borne by the state government.