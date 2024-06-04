Sixteen safe after fire guts rented house

MIRI (June 4): Thirteen adults and three children escaped unhurt after a fire razed their rented house at Jalan Tanjung Batu 1C/2A Pujut Tanjung Batu here today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said following a distress call at 10.16am, personnel from the Lopeng and Miri fire stations were rushed to the location.

“Using water sourced from a fire hydrant, Bomba personnel were able to bring the situation under control in about 30 minutes, and fully doused the flames around 12.50pm,” it said in a statement.

The single-storey concrete structure, however, was unable to be saved.

Assisting Bomba in the operation were police and Civil Defence Force personnel.

The cause of the fire and losses suffered by the victims have yet to be determined.