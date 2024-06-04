Soon Koh: RM400 mln road project in Bawang Assan approved

SIBU (June 4): The government has approved the Sungai Bidut/Kampung Tutus/Kampung Sebedil/Kampung Bungan Kecil road construction project, costing RM400 million in total.

In stating this, Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the works had already started, with the first phase spanning 23km and costing RM104.5 million up for completion by next month.

He also pointed out that Bawang Assan, being a vast area with many places already having infrastructures, still had remote pockets that proved difficult to reach.

“Still, I am very happy because the government has approved and has started the Sungai Bidut/Kampung Tutus/Kampung Sebedil/Kampung Bungan Kecil road construction project.

“The subsequent phases will be completed in time to come. And upon completion, road connectivity, other infrastructures such as water and electricity (supply) should follow,” the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) senior vice-president was speaking at the ‘Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MoTAC) with Bawang Assan Community’ event at Rumah Catherine Tamoh, Sungai Aup here yesterday

Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing officiated at the ceremony.

Additionally, Wong also highlighted Sarawak as a melting pot, where festive occasions would be celebrated together irrespective of the people’s background.

“Ours is unity in diversity; diversity in unity.

“‘Segulai Sejalai’ (Together As One) is our trademark – we respect each other culture and religion.”

Among those present were MoTAC deputy secretary-general (management) Dato Shaharuddin Abu Sohot, Temenggong Stanley Geramong, Lanang MP Alice Lau, Sibu MP Oscar Ling and political secretary to Premier of Sarawak, Joshua Ting.