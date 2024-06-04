Two killed in three-vehicle collision at Jalan Lundu-Sematan

KUCHING (June 4): Two men were killed in a collision between a car and two motorcycles at the junction of Jalan Biawak, Jalan Lundu-Sematan early this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified of the incident at around 1am and firefighters from the Lundu fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the accident involved a car and two motorcycles.

“The paramedics confirmed that the two motorcyclists had died at the scene, while the driver of the car was uninjured,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters helped to carry the bodies of the deceased before handing them over to the police for further action.