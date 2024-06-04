Two Sarawak muaythai athletes shine at Perlis tourney

KUCHING (June 4): Two Sarawak muaythai athletes stood out at the Perlis Open Fight Night Tournament held at Dataran Lok 9, Kuala Perlis last Saturday.

Mohamad Hasbullah Mood met expectations when he defeated Kelantan’s Pakcu Satnarong on points in the 51kg bout, while Nuraiman Kamaruddin overcame Terengganu’s Al Tamis on points in the 51kg bout.

However, fellow Sarawakians Maurien Hii Sie Lin and Muhammad Nurizman Abdullah could only settle for the silver medals after losing to Perak’s Fakhira in the 54kg and Epul Gomo from Kelantan in the 58kg bouts, respectively.

Sarawak muaythai head coach Muhammad Azan Mohd Nadzri expressed satisfaction with his young charges in the Perlis meet, adding that they had displayed a significant improvement over from their performance in the previous tournament.

“Well done to all our athletes. They have shown a better performance than before, having fought better this time,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, Sarawak State Muaythai Association (PMNS) president Jumaat Ibrahim commended the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma XXI) fighters at the tournament, especially Mohamad Hasbullah and Nuraiman.

He viewed the Perlis outing as a good preparation ground for Sarawak’s Sukma athletes before the staging of the national-level junior amateur Games in the state this August.

“The athletes will go through several more exposure tournaments after this to further improve their preparations, including reinforcing mental strength.

“PMNS would like to thank the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) for their support in enabling us to send athletes to participate in this competition,” he added.