Youth arrested in connection with man’s murder at Jalan Haji Baki village in Kuching

KUCHING (June 4): Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old man at a village in Jalan Haji Baki here last night.

Padawan police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi said the suspect was arrested not far from the scene.

“Police rushed to the scene after receiving a call from the public informing that there was an altercation between two men at the village at around 8.50pm on June 3.

“At the scene, a 55-year-old man was found lying (down) with multiple injuries on his body. The man was pronounced dead by the medical personnel,” he said in a press statement today.

Mohd Irwan Hafiz said the suspect has been remanded until June 10 to assist in investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

