Anifah not owner of building, says Parti Impian Sabah



KOTA KINABALU (June 5): The owner of the building housing Parti Impian Sabah’s office has refuted Parti Warisan (Warisan) information chief Datuk Azis Jamman’s claim that it belonged to Tan Sri Anifah Aman.

Chin Ling Ling in correcting Azis said, “the Parti Impian Sabah office in Kota Kinabalu does not belong to any former or current politicians. This vacant land was purchased in 2010, and established according to the rules and procedures, and the occupation certificate was obtained in 2021.”

Chin in a statement today also lamented about the slander culture which she said is a common occurrence in the political arena.

“But this brings the negative impact of slander on young people and it cannot be ignored,” Chin who is a certified accountant and the chairman of the Kapayan Division for Parti Impain Sabah, said.

She opined that slandering is a behavior that incites or encourages hatred, serious contempt, disgust or serious ridicule due to personal factors, to attack or target individuals, or it can also target groups.

She said that a video of Azis claiming that the Parti Impian Sabah’s office building in Kota Kinabalu is owned by former Member of Parliament Anifah and the party was funded by former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

“This statement is baseless, and I ask Azis to provide evidence to prove his statement,” said Chin.

Chin added that instead of wasting time slandering others, it is better to spend time studying and coming up with solutions on how to rescue Sabah’s economy.

“The culture of slander should be stopped immediately and a positive political culture should be established for the betterment of the younger generation. Young people need a social environment that is conducive to better life development,” she stressed.

Leaders should act fairly and speak the truth, she said, adding that there is no point in just building castles in the air.

Leaders, she added, should plan for the future realistically and establish a good political figure image rather than slandering others to promote oneself.