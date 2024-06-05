Animation company Kucingko eyes Sabah, Sarawak production facility

KUALA LUMPUR (June 5): Setting up branch offices in Sabah and Sarawak are among the upcoming initiatives of Kucingko Berhad (Kucingko), an established 2D animation production services provider, after it announced the signing of an underwriting agreement with Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (Kenanga Investment Bank) for its upcoming IPO on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia.

Kucingko’s IPO exercise, according to the draft prospectus, involves a public issue of 100 million new ordinary shares and an offer for sale of 100 million existing ordinary shares, which represents an aggregate of 40 per cent of the enlarged number of ordinary shares of the company.

The IPO involves public issue of 25 million issue shares, allocated for application by the Malaysian public, with half of this allocation reserved for Bumiputera investors.

Meanwhile, 10 million issue shares are allocated for application by eligible directors, key senior management, employees, and associates who have contributed to the Kucingko group’s success.

Beyond this, 65 million issue shares are allocated by way of private placement to selected investors, while 100 million offer shares are allocated by way of private placement to selected investors.

Kuchingko executive director See Chin Joo, said the IPO aligns very well with Kucingko’s ambition to grow in the 2D animation sector.

“The funds raised from the IPO will be instrumental in scaling our business through setting up a sales office in the United States of America, our largest market, and increasing our production capacity by setting up branch offices in Sabah and Sarawak to tap into the talent pools in these two cities.

“We are also very excited to be the first animation production studio to be listed on Bursa and, we are delighted to have Kenanga Investment Bank to advise us on this significant corporate milestone.”

Executive director Ooi Kok Hong expressed his gratitude towards Kenanga Investment Bank for their support in the IPO process.

He added: “Their expertise and guidance have been instrumental in helping Kucingko navigate the complexities of going public.

“We believe that Kucingko’s position as the first 2D animation company to be listed on Bursa Malaysia will have a positive impact on the market and industry, setting a benchmark for excellence in the creative sector.”

Kenanga Investment Bank, as principal adviser, sponsor, underwriter and placement agent, will underwrite the 35 million Issue shares made available for application by the Malaysian public and pink form allocations.