Antique brass cannons at Telang Usan Hotel entrance stolen

KUCHING (June 5): Two antique brass cannons were stolen from the entrance of Telang Usan Hotel early this morning, believed to have been taken by three men around 2am.

A CCTV recording from the hotel shows a white car parking in the hotel’s compound around 2.22am before three men alighted from the vehicle.

Two of them walked away from the camera’s line of sight while one remained near the car.

Moments later, the two men were seen running and entering the car carrying what looked like the antique cannons, before the car sped off.

Telang Usan general manager Audrey Wan Ullok when contacted said the issue is not so much the monetary value of the cannons, but rather, they are family heirlooms with significant sentimental value for the hotel.

“The pair of cannons belonged to my father (Datuk Stephen Wan Ullok) and it has always been his dream to share our culture and heritage,” she said.

She said the cannons were bolted down to the concrete floor at the hotel entrance since its opening 34 years ago.

“I have been working at the hotel for the past 32 years, and I will miss seeing the cannons when I arrive at work,” she added.

A police report has been lodged, and an investigation is underway.

Audrey said the police have been given copies of CCTV footage from various angles to help determine the car’s license plate numbers.

“However, the thieves might have used a fake license plate as this seems to be a planned theft, with them covering their faces,” she said.

In a Facebook post today, the hotel appealed for any information regarding the theft.

“If anyone has seen or heard anything, or finds any antique cannons for sale that look like ours, we would really appreciate your help. We are willing to offer a reward for any lead that helps us get our cannons back!” the post read.

The hotel requested that any information be reported by calling 011-11986001.