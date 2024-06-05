Company director in Kuching claims trial to misappropriating RM833,000 from sale of shoplot

KUCHING (June 5): A director of a property development company claimed trial in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of misappropriating money amounting to RM833,000 from the sale of a shoplot.

Chien Chai Ung, 67, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali after a charge under Section 403 of the Penal Code was read to him by a court interpreter.

The Section carries a jail term between six months and five years with whipping or a fine, upon conviction.

According to the charge, Chien, as the director of the company, allegedly misappropriated the money from the sale of a shoplot in Mukim Sungai Raya, Kinta District, Perak amounting to RM833,000.

The offence was allegedly committed between Dec 6 and Dec 22, 2022 at a premises in Jalan Tun Jugah here.

The case was prosecuted by ASP Arman Ibrahim while Chien was represented by counsel Bartholomew Lopez.

Earlier, Arman applied for a bail of RM50,000 for Chien but the court allowed the accused to be released on RM10,000 bail with one local surety.

The court also fixed July 10, 2024 for case management.