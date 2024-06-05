Cops confirm bomb hoax at Motac building after package delivered to Tiong

PUTRAJAYA (June 5): Police today have confirmed that the package addressed to the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing today is a hoax bomb package.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP A Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the package, received at 11.19am via a delivery service with a Sungai Buloh address contained PVC pipes and a timer resembling a bomb.

“At 2.45pm, the package was taken up to the 14th floor, which is the minister’s temporary office, and when it was opened, the package was found to contain PVC pipes and wires that they believed to be a bomb.

“We called the Bomb Disposal Unit (UPB) to verify and used two bomb-sniffing dogs while the UPB used their technology to confirm. Ultimately, we found that it resembled a bomb, but the contents were negative. It was a hoax,” he told reporters after inspecting the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) building.

A. Asmadi said they received a call from Tiong regarding the threat at 3.21pm before police officers, UPB and Fire and Rescue Department personnel were rushed to the location.

Upon arrival, he said instructions were given for an immediate evacuation of the building, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 506 of the Penal Code.

“We will investigate from various angles to identify the perpetrator. We will not compromise on security issues, especially involving ministers,” he said.

He said the building had been confirmed safe, and employees were allowed to return to work, adding that the police requested the premises management to enhance security measures.

“I have also advised the management to ensure that any packages addressed to the minister must follow standard operating procedures and should not be received without caution,” he said.

He also urged the public to refrain from speculating about the incident. – Bernama