Dr Rundi: S’wak’s strategic location, FMD-free attract China to establish largest pig farming industry in region

KUCHING (June 5): Sarawak’s strategic location along with its status of being free from foot and mouth disease (FMD) has attracted China’s Shennong Agricultural Group of Companies (Shennong Group) to establish the largest pig farming industry in the region, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Food Industry, Commodity, and Regional Development Minister said the proposed collaboration between Shennong Group and Sarawak Land Development Board (SLDB) held potential in revolutionising the local pig farming industry and the agricultural sector at large.

“This in turn would provide economic stimulus and address the growing demand for pork within and beyond the region.

“Furthermore, this proposed venture highlights a strategic alignment of interests aimed at capitalising on market dynamics and leveraging technological expertise from Shennong Group to drive sustainable growth and development in animal husbandry in Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

Dr Rundi, who is also SLDB chairman, recently led a delegation from Sarawak to visit Shennong Group in Kunming, Yunnan to gain insights into the group’s ascent as one of China’s premier pig farming corporations.

Present during the visit were Shennong Group chairman Zuxun He; Deputy Food Industry, Commodity, and Regional Development Minister Datuk Martin Ben; Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity, and Regional Development advisor Tan Sri William Mawan; SLDB general manager Prof Dr Harry Entebang; as well as senior officials from the Department of Agriculture, Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation (Salcra), and the Department of Veterinary Services.

Renowned for its adoption of modern and advanced farming technologies, Shennong Group has established an extensive husbandry industry chain, encompassing sow farms, fattening centres, abattoirs, and meat processing and distribution channels.

The group currently operates more than 30 self-raising modern pig factories, including 14 modern sow plants and 20 modern large-scale fertiliser plants.

Shennong Group’s success is attributed to its pioneering achievement as the first bio-security management centre in China.

Additionally, its proficiency in maintaining low production costs has been a pivotal factor in the group’s success.