DXN appoints Prajith Pavithran as new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR (June 5): DXN Holdings Bhd (DXN), a major global nutraceutical company, has appointed Prajith Pavithran as its new chief executive officer (CEO) beginning June 1.

DXN said the 45-year-old Prajith, who has over two decades of experience with the company and its subsidiaries, understands the group’s operations.

“As chief marketing officer, he has driven growth, especially in Latin America. Under his leadership, Latin America has become the group’s fastest-growing market and greatest revenue contributor, accounting for over 50 per cent of revenue,” it added.

DXN’s executive chairman and founder Datuk Lim Siow Jin stated that Prajith’s appointment signifies a strategic move towards fresh leadership with new insights.

“His expertise and successful expansion in DXN’s main areas make him the right leader for the group. His extensive knowledge of important markets will help DXN Group navigate the changing business landscape and ensure long-term success,” he added.

Prajith joined DXN in 2001 as a sales and training executive and quickly advanced to several leadership roles within the group. He managed operations in India, the Philippines, and Mexico until becoming the regional manager for Latin America in 2010.

In this role, he led DXN’s market expansion and boosted the group’s regional footprint. Most recently, he was chief marketing officer from May 2022 until his appointment as CEO.

Prajith took over from Teoh Hang Ching, 65, who stepped down as CEO and executive director. Teoh, who held many roles including regional manager, chief operating officer and chief marketing officer during his 17 years at DXN, will now focus on expanding DXN Group into China.

Lim stated that China is a crucial market for sustainable growth due to its complicated regulatory environment.

“Teoh is well-versed in China’s business climate, market trends, and regulations. Recently, he oversaw the construction of new cultivation and production facilities in Ningxia, China. China is home to DXN’s largest production facility, comprising 195,000 square metres of built-up space.

“With DXN focusing on China expansion, Teoh’s expertise is ideal for advancing the company in China,” he stated.

DXN extended its gratitude to Teoh for his leadership and important contributions to the group’s global success, adding that his contributions will be crucial for its future success in China.

“Our team is strong and eager to collaborate on DXN Group’s future triumphs,” it said.

With DXN being led by Prajith and guided by Teoh, the group said it is well-positioned to adapt to changing market dynamics and sustain growth.