Ex-comrade: Hero Etin deserves full ceremonial funeral

MIRI (June 5): It is only fitting that Cpl (Rtd) Etin Bijam – Sarawak’s sole surviving recipient of the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Pahlawah Gagah Perkasa (SP), the nation’s highest federal award – be given a full ceremonial funeral.

Fellow award honouree and former comrade, Supt (Rtd) Datuk Paul Kiong, made this call to the federal and Sarawak governments, saying that Etin deserved such honour in view of his invaluable contributions to the country.

Etin, 86, passed away at Miri Hospital yesterday following complications from lung cancer.

“Today, our nation has lost a patriot, a national hero. I convey my deepest condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace,” Kiong told The Borneo Post.

Nonetheless, he was glad to have had the chance to meet up with Etin in Kuala Lumpur in early March this year.

“His sacrifices for and contributions to the nation would be forever remembered among the younger generations in Sarawak. With Etin gone, there is no more surviving recipient of the Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa Award from Sarawak.

“For me, I have lost a comrade-in-arms who had served the nation, fighting against the communists in Sarawak back in the 1960s and 1970s,” said Kiong, a former DSP attached to the Special Branch.

He said he had always respected Etin, and regarded it as an honour to share with him a space in the Royal Malaysian Hall of Fame, featured in the Bukit Aman and Bukit Kepong museums.

Hailing from Engkilili, Etin was part of a Police Field Force team escorting a convoy of lorries in Sibu in 1972 when they were ambushed.

Despite being wounded and outnumbered, Etin fought back furiously, holding his ground until backup arrived to stop the communists from getting their hands on the explosives brought along in the convoy.

On the team was Ngalinuh Bala, also an SP recipient. Ngalinuh passed away in 2020 at age 79.

With the death of Etin, there are only three surviving recipients of the gallantry award in the country.

In this respect, Kiong highlighted the need for the government to really look into the welfare of former members of the nation’s security forces, especially those who had served during the turbulent years of early nationhood.

Sarawak is home to many war heroes whose contributions were recognised through a number of awards.

The nation’s sole recipient of the George Cross Medal from the British government, Sgt (Rtd) Datuk Awang Raweng, passed away in September 2020.

The legendary Temengong Datuk Kanang Langkau, from Julau, was in the Royal Ranger Regiment and Regimental Sergeant Major of the Eighth Rangers of the Malaysian Army, and the only recipient of both the Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa Award and the ‘Pingat Panglima Gagah Berani’ (Star of the Commander of Valour), conferred on him by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ahmad Shah on June 3, 1981.

Kanang passed away in January 2013.