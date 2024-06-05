Govt stands firm in not allowing Israeli container to dock at M’sian ports, says Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA (June 5): The government stands firm in not allowing any container, bearing the logo of an Israel-based shipping company, ZIM, to dock at any port in the country.

Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil, who is also Unity Government spokesman, said the government is closely monitoring the situation and will not change its stance even though the container is leased by another company.

“In the Cabinet meeting today, we received some feedback and reaffirmation from the Minister of Transport (Anthony Loke) that any container from shipping companies based in Israel are not allowed to enter ports in Malaysia.

“What happened at the Perlis border is in line with the government’s policy,” he told a press conference when asked about an attempt by a neighbouring country’s trailer to enter Malaysia through a land route in Perlis last Sunday with a container bearing the ZIM logo.

The media reported today that the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) in Perlis detained and conducted further inspections before directing the vehicle along with the container filled with frozen chicken to turn back to the neighbouring country on the same day.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi instructed the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to ensure that no containers of Israeli-based shipping companies dock at ports in the country as Malaysia does not have direct diplomatic and business relations with the Zionist regime.

On another development, Fahmi said the Cabinet had also been updated by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong on the latest development and feedback received in regard to the proposed establishment of the Malaysian Gig Commission.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has also asked the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) to prepare a memorandum on the proposal so that a policy decision can be made.

“There are positive developments and we also see that there are some ‘quick wins’ and confirmation of either welfare issues or the future of those involved in the Gig economy,” he said.

Yesterday, media reported that the first interim report on the study to establish the Malaysian Gig Economy Commission will be tabled at the Cabinet meeting for approval today.

In his speech at the National Labour Day 2024 celebration on May 1, Anwar urged for the establishment of the Gig Workers Commission to be expedited, saying that it is important to pay more attention and concern towards workers in the gig economy sector. – Bernama