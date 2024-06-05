Hero Etin Bijam to be laid to rest at Heroes’ Grave on June 7

MIRI (June 5): The last surviving Sarawakian awarded with the nation’s highest gallantry award Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa (SP) Cpl (Rtd) Etin Bijam, who passed away in Miri yesterday, will be laid to rest at the Heroes’ Grave in Kuching on June 7 after a funeral mass.

Etin’s daughter Linda Nacha said arrangements have been made to fly her late father’s body from Miri to Kuching via a military transport aircraft on June 6.

“I was told that arrangements have been made to fly my late father and some of our family members (to Kuching) via the military aircraft,” she told The Borneo Post at their home in Spring Garden here.

Linda said the family has requested for two days to allow relatives, friends and representatives from police force here to pay their respects to Etin.

“Our relatives and friends from Engkilili and other parts of Sarawak said they will be paying their last respects to my late father in Kuching, where a state funeral will be held before he is laid to rest at the Heroes’ Grave,” she added.

Linda said her father was rushed by his family to the hospital after it was discovered that he had dark-coloured stool on May 28.

“We initially thought it was just internal bleeding but the doctor, after conducting the tests, told us that it was lung cancer and his condition was serious.

“We were all praying hard for him to make it through Gawai Dayak, as everyone would be away and busy. We thank God that our prayers were answered and he passed on after Gawai when most people are already back,” she said.

Linda expressed gratitude to Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata for his support and the assistance rendered to her late father.

According to her, Mancha, accompanied by his officers, had paid a visit to ailing Etin at his home earlier this year and assured the family that Sarawak police would be ready to assist if needed.

“He told us that in the event that my father passed on, as an SP award recipient, he is entitled to be accorded a state funeral and the family can consider the possibility of him being laid to rest in the Heroes Grave,” she said.

Following Etin’s death, there are only three remaining elderly SP award recipients in the country.