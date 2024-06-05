ICE Petroleum aims to fuel energy transition

KUCHING (June 5): ICE Petroleum, a Diamond Sponsor for the upcoming Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 here, believes Sarawak is the region’s epicentre of sustainable energy development.

ICE Petroleum group managing director Abdul Jalil Maraicar said Sarawak has come under the global spotlight for its hydrogen aspirations and the state has charted a clear path for its energy transition.

“Sarawak is well-positioned to become the region’s leading hydrogen economy. Sarawak is blessed with abundant natural resources, backed by world class infrastructure and human capital.

“On the national level, Sarawak is leading the pack in energy transition. As Sarawak undergoes rapid economic and urban growth, the move to expand and decarbonise the public transportation system is both visionary and pragmatic,” he said in a recent interview.

Founded in 1991, the Kuala Lumpur-based ICE Petroleum has an impressive track record in the energy and utilities industry offering industry-leading Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) services, as well as services related to the operation, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Abdul Jalil said the company has humble beginnings as a subcontractor in the downstream oil and gas industry.

Over the years under his leadership, ICE Petroleum – having garnered trust and a track record – grew into a full-fledged global EPCC contractor for various large-scale projects.

“We have come a long way in the energy sector, continuously adapting and advancing at every turn.

“In the face of disruption brought about by the global climate, ESG and energy transition agenda in the last three years, we took a step back to ponder ICE Petroleum’s next phase of growth. Then came the strategic partnership with Wood Group in 2022.”

Abdul Jalil said ICE Petroleum’s majority equity participation into Wood Group Engineering Sdn Bhd, which was renamed as ICE Wood Sdn Bhd, provides technical capabilities and expertise to explore opportunities in the new energy segment.

“With this partnership, not only (did) we solidify our conventional energy footprint, we are now better equipped to seize new energy opportunities, specifically in the areas of hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).”

Abdul Jalil said the company has already established its presence in Sarawak, having recently entered into an umbrella contract with Sarawak-owned oil company Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) for various projects.

“Sarawak has been our key market focus for the past two years. The Borneo Energy Transition Conference (BETC) held in Kuching last February witnessed an important milestone for the company as we move closer towards formalising our partnership with SEDC Energy to develop hydrogen production plant and refuelling stations at the Rembus Depot.”

Rembus Depot is part of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project. It serves as the operating base for the hydrogen-powered autonomous rapid transit (ART) system which is currently under development.

“What is imperative now is that most multinationals, public listed companies, and state-owned corporations including national oil companies around the world are mandatorily and voluntarily onboard the climate agenda,” said Abdul Jalil.

He said his company can provide clients with the required capabilities and knowledge to navigate the challenges in transforming their businesses to be sustainable.

“From decarbonising to carbon trading and ESG reporting, we have the solutions.”

Abdul Jalil said the company in the past two decades had ventures in Egypt, Sudan, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Brunei, Indonesia and Thailand.

He articulated that the rise of new business models lies from the entry and exit strategies between conventional and new energy.

“If you look into our company name itself, ICE Petroleum, most people will associate us with the traditional market, but it was a conscious decision not to simply change our name, like we don’t simply change ‘our religion’.

“The brand signifies our enduring and lasting commitment in our journey towards an equitable and sustainable energy future. Come what may, we are here to stay,” he said.

As Diamond Sponsor for the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024, Abdul Jalil said the conference will be a platform for the company to showcase their expertise and focus areas in the region.

The Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 from June 10 to 12 will gather government leaders, policy makers, industry players, investors, businesses, manufacturers, researchers and academic to discuss and share insights on sustainable energy.