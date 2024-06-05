Include S’wakian heroes in Malaysia’s historical narrative, says social activist

MIRI (June 5): Sarawakian heroes namely the late Cpl (Rtd) Etin Bijam, Sgt (Rtd) Datuk Awang Raweng and Temenggong Datuk Kanang Langkau, among others, ought to be included in Malaysia’s historical narrative, said social activist George Young Si Ricord Jr.

The Habitat for Indigenous and Urban Programme (Hidup) president said this in paying his tribute to the late Cpl (Rtd) Etin Bijam who had passed away at Miri Hospital on June 3, following complications from lung cancer.

“As we mourn the loss of a national and Sarawakian hero, let us also reflect on the enduring legacy of all our war heroes.

“As Sarawakians, we take immense pride in our heroes where their stories of bravery and sacrifice are woven into the fabric of our national and state identity,” he said.

“Cpl Etin Bijam’s dedication and courage are a testament to the strength and resilience of our people, and his story, alongside other Sarawakian heroes like Sgt (Rtd) Datuk Awang Raweng and Temenggong Datuk Kanang Langkau, serves as a powerful reminder of our rich history and Sarawakians’ pivotal role in defending our nation,” he said in a statement.

Having been awarded the nation’s highest gallantry award ‘Darjah Kebesaran Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa’ by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong in Sibu in 1972, for his service during the communist insurgency, Etin will be laid to rest at the Heroes’ Grave in Kuching on Friday, June 7 after a funeral mass.

Describing Etin’s full ceremonial funeral as well-deserved in recognition of his past contributions, George said this also serves as a poignant reminder for both the federal and state governments to look into the needs and the welfare of other surviving veterans.