Kenyalang Smart City’s CCRC receives prestigious recognition

MIRI (June 5): The Convention Centre and Recreation Centre (CCRC) of Kenyalang Smart City (KSC) here won an award at the prestigious International Property Awards during a ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand recently.

The CCRC was awarded a five-star rating and won in the Mixed Use Architecture category for Malaysia, as well as qualified in the same category for the Asia Pacific region.

“The recognition from the International Property Awards highlights the support garnered by the Kenyalang Smart City project from the Sarawak government and Miri community,” said Teo A Khing Design Consultants (TAK) chairman Teo Ah Khing.

During the unveiling of the KSC masterplan, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian presided over the event which was attended by local and international industry leaders at Miri Marriott Resort and Spa on May 29.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in his speech at the KSC Summit said KSC is the foundation to shape the future of Sarawak.

“This award is a testament that Miri and Sarawak are being presented with the best facilities to support the community,” he said in the speech read by Dr Sim.

The International Property Awards, recognised as the world’s most prestigious property awards, attracted more than 1,000 participants from Asean, China, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand across various categories this year.

The awards celebrate the highest level of achievement by companies in the property and real estate industry as judged by an international panel of experts.

Senior advisor Ng Chee Choy and design director Hairul Nizar Tamaddun accepted the awards on behalf of TAK.

TAK has been consistently recognised with many awards over the years, including AIM Awards (Latin America and Caribbean) for the Pearl of the Caribbean masterplan; International Property Awards for Best International Leisure Activity Architecture in the Asia Pacific Region; Asia Pacific Property Awards; World Luxury Hotel Awards; and Arabian Property Awards.

Spanning 543 acres, Kenyalang Smart City is an integrated development that presents a visionary future for Miri and the wider East Malaysia.

During the summit, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah expressed his support for the development’s potential impact on Sarawak’s tourism industry.

“Kenyalang Smart City will definitely have a big impact on tourism, particularly with Miri’s ideal location along with Miri National Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site,” he said.

Mayor Adam Yii, who was also present, expressed his support for the project, highlighting the need for a convention centre to host bigger events.

“Therefore, the convention centre included in the Kenyalang Smart City development project is much welcomed,” he said.