King, Queen conferred highest federal awards

KUALA LUMPUR (June 5): His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia, were conferred the highest federal awards, which were presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Negara here today.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, the King was conferred the Darjah Yang Maha Utama Kerabat Diraja Malaysia (DKM) while the Queen was conferred the Darjah Utama Seri Mahkota Negara (DMN).

“The DKM title is a federal award conferred to Malay rulers appointed as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“The DMN title is conferred to the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Their Royal Highnesses the Malay Rulers who ascend to their respective state thrones and to distinguished individuals,” read the post.

Present to witness the ceremony were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Also in attendance were Attorney-General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz, Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, senior deputy secretary-general of the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Awang Alik Jeman and Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad. – Bernama