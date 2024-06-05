Kuching man fined for committing mischief, causing hurt, drug abuse

KUCHING (June 5): A 40-year-old man was fined a total of RM6,000 in default 11 months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here for breaking his neighbour’s glass window and hurting his neighbour’s brother.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the fine on Mohamad Mas Rizan Mohamad Nazruni after he pleaded guilty to charges framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt.

Mohamad Mas Rizan committed the offences at a house in Kampung Astana here at around 10am on May 30, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohamad Mas Rizan’s neighbour, who was the complainant, saw him breaking her house glass down with a rock and hitting her brother’s face, back and arm with a piece of wood.

Both incidents had caused a loss of about RM50 and the complainant’s brother to sustain injuries.

A police report was lodged and Mohamad Mas was arrested.

In the same court, Mohamad Mas Rizan was also fined to a total of RM5,000 in default nine months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to two charges of drug abuse.

The two charges were framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

He committed the offences on Kuching district Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) when he was found positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine on Feb 18, 2024, and March 2, 2020.

All the cases were prosecuted by ASP Arman Ibrahim while Mohamad Mas was unrepresented by counsel.