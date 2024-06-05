Kuching Resident’s Office engaging communities in efforts to boost local tourism

KUCHING (June 5): The Resident’s Office here has been working on the ground and holding engagements with the local communities in coming up with viable strategies towards boosting local tourism.

Kuching Resident Dayang Joanita Azizah Abang Morshidi underlines these efforts as important, in view of the goal to have Sarawak Delta Geopark recognised as a Unesco Global Geopark (UGGP) by 2026.

“In April and May this year, we took a group of local community leaders to Langkawi for a conference and in coming back, they brought along new ideas of ways to promote Sarawak as a global geopark.

“Because it’s something that we have exposed them to, they are getting more involved.

“On Sarawak wanting to be recognised by Unesco for its geopark, it is a part of our activities outlined for this year.

“Hopefully by next year, when they (Unesco) do the auditing, we would likely obtain that certification.

“To get that Unesco recognition, whatever efforts there are, they must involve the community. For example, in Japan, a part of the education there is training the children to be able to serve as guides.

“Hopefully in Sarawak, we would be able to emulate that.

“The focus should not be just on the school-leavers, but also on young children, like those still in kindergartens,” she said when met by reporters after declaring open the ‘Pesta Suntong Bako’ at Bako National Park’s terminal here on Monday.

Adding on, Dayang Joanita said the Kuching Resident’s Office would continue the efforts of diversifying the products and services under the umbrella of tourism.

“We had a ‘bako’ (mangrove) planting programme at Kampung Sibu Laut in early May, and this ‘suntong’ (squid) festival, and hopefully in July, we would be at SMK Paku in Bau District.”

On Pesta Suntong Bako she said it exhibited high potential into become one of Sarawak’s major tourism programmes, on the back of the renowned natural attractions in the whole Bako area, which is a part of the Sarawak Delta Geopark.

Moreover, she said the festival was a part of the activities that the Kuching Resident’s Office had been taking charge in as the coordinator of the Divisional Tourism Task Group (DTTG) for Kuching Division.

“The Kuching Division DTTG aims to establish Pesta Suntong Bako as one of the annual festivals included in Sarawak’s tourism calendar.

“At the same time, we want to use this opportunity to promote Kampung Bako Village, which is a part of the geopark and is rich in natural treasures and heritage.

“This, indirectly, can boost the local tourism industry and add value to other economic activities run by the local community,” she said.

The festival involved six villages under the Demak Laut state constituency: Kampung Bako Hilir, Kampung Bako Tengah, Kampung Bako Hulu, Kampung Bako Lot, Kampung Bako Hijrah, and Kampung Bako Mesra.

Adding on, Dayang Joanita expressed hope that the festival could involve those from outside Sarawak, such as participants from Indonesia.