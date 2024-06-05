Minister: Plan to get more direct China-Sarawak flights must be done properly

KUCHING (June 5): Any plan to get more direct flights connecting China and Sarawak must be done properly, so as to ensure that the visitors coming in from the country are indeed tourists, says Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“Any plan to attract more visitors from China or from other countries to Sarawak, we welcome them, especially if we could arrange more direct flights.

“For now, our problem is flight connectivity.

“If the federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing could solve that, we welcome such a move, as long as it is done properly, and we need to ensure that those coming in are truly tourists.

“We don’t want to see them coming in and then become GROs (guests relations officers) – we do not want that,” he said this during a press conference called after he had officiated at the closing ceremony of the inaugural ‘Pesta Suntong Bako’, near here yesterday.

Abdul Karim’s remarks came in response to Tiong’s statement on Monday (June 3) about a feasibility study being conducted by Xiamen Airlines to explore the possibility of a direct flight connecting Fuzhou in China and Sibu.

Stating that no decision had been made yet, Tiong said requests had been made for more flight connectivity from China to Malaysia, especially into Sarawak.

On a related subject, Abdul Karim said should there be any additional international flights from China and other countries, the airports accommodating these international flights should also be upgraded.

This, he added, should be done as Sarawak would, later on, be having its own airline.

“Upon having a more enhanced flight connectivity, we have no choice but to upgrade them (airports).”

Also present at the press conference was Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, who is Demak Laut assemblyman.