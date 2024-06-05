MMEA detains passenger boat carrying five live buffaloes near Tanjung Perapat

MIRI (June 5): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained a passenger boat carrying five live buffaloes at 3.1 nautical miles south of Tanjung Perapat at around 10.45am yesterday.

According to MMEA Miri Maritime Zone director Maritime Capt Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad, the boat was detained on suspicion of committing an offence under Section 9 (1) and (3) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance (VPHO) 1999 for failing to submit a permit to transfer farm animals to Sarawak.

He added that the three on board failed to produce the necessary transportation permit when stopped at the sea.

“The enforcement officers in their inspection found that the passenger boat was operated by a skipper and two crew members who are all locals.

“The passenger boat with all the crew were escorted to the Lawas District Office Jetty before being handed over to the Sarawak Veterinary Department Officer for further action,” he said in a statement

He assured that MMEA will continue to be committed to enforce the law in the Malaysian Maritime Zone and will not compromise with offenders violating the stipulated regulations.

For any information, complaints and emergency incidents at sea, the public can call Malaysian Emergency Response Services (MERS) 999 or the Miri Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 085-418204 /Sarawak State Maritime Operations Centre at 082-432544/ 082-432016.