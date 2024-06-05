Nanta: Malaysia ready to learn urban management to combat climate change

KUCHING (June 5): Malaysia is prepared to learn more about sustainable and resilient management to address risks faced by cities especially in the face of global climate change challenges, said Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

In saying this, the Works Minister said infrastructure development is crucial to ensure cities remain resilient and sustainable.

“Our objective is to learn from the experiences of other countries with the hope of seeing products or systems on display that we can implement in Malaysia,” he said.

He was quoted by the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) during a press conference at the World Cities Summit (WCS) in Singapore on June 3.

According to him, the summit served as an ideal platform to understand issues occurring in other countries as well as the adaptation of technology for urban construction, particularly buildings and roads.

He added that through WCS, participants are able to exchange experiences and knowledge in urban management among different countries.

“WCS includes discussions on urban management in the face of climate change with a focus on empowering urban management towards environmental friendliness. This is in view with many cities worldwide also grappling with climate change issues.

“The discussions mostly revolve around policies that offer solutions to the problems we (the world) face,” said the Kapit MP.

During a dialogue session as a panel member, Nanta presented several policies implemented by the Malaysian government to ensure urban development in the country, especially in dealing with significant risks from floods and landslides.

Strategic infrastructure developments such as the Environment-Friendly Drainage Master Plan (PISMA) and the Disaster Risk Reduction Strategic Plan developed by Kuala Lumpur City Hall were among the initiatives he highlighted.

He also shared strategies at the national- and local-levels to address specific issues in creating disaster-resilient cities in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan, the 4th National Physical Plan and the National Construction Plan 2030.

At the summit, Nanta also held a bilateral meeting with Singapore’s Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.