New flight route connects Kota Kinabalu with Manado, Indonesia

SEPANG (June 5): AirAsia further connects Kota Kinabalu to the region with a new direct route to Manado, Indonesia.

Following Jakarta, the new route marks the airline’s second route from Sabah to Indonesia, which will take flight on Sep 1 with a frequency of three times weekly.

With the addition of Manado, AirAsia will fly internationally to a total of 13 routes with 83 flights weekly from/to Kota Kinabalu from Sep 2024 onwards.

In celebration of the new route launch, AirAsia offers free seats (terms and conditions apply) from Kota Kinabalu to Manado from RM139 all-in one way and 468,020 rupiah all-in one way from Manado to Kota Kinabalu.

The flight is available for booking on AirAsia MOVE (previously known as airasia Superapp) and airasia.com from now until 16 June for the travel period between Sep 1, 2024 to March 28, 2025.

Manado, the capital city of North Sulawesi, is known for its stunning underwater landscape and great mountain panorama.

Visitors can dive at the renowned Bunaken Marine Park to experience its vibrant coral reefs and diverse marine life. For nature enthusiasts, trekking up Mount Klabat provides stunning panoramic views.

The city also boasts cultural sites such as Ban Hin Kiong Temple and traditional Minahasan culinary delights like Tinutuan porridge. Manado is a perfect blend of adventure, culture, and natural beauty.