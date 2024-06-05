OPPO celebrates rich cultural history via mobile photography

KUALA LUMPUR (June 5): OPPO’s commitment to celebrating Malaysia’s rich heritage using mobile innovative imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is supported by the Malaysian National Commission for Unesco (MNCU) and the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac).

In connection with its 10th anniversary celebration in Malaysia, OPPO has launched the #OPPOMalaysiaThroughTheLens campaign to empower people to capture and preserve the fading cultures and traditions in our country.

Through this programme, OPPO hopes to rekindle tradition and foster peace and empathy in the society.

OPPO Malaysia chief marketing officer Monica Chin underlines how culture connects the past to the future and how technology, especially AI, helps younger generations understand and enjoy heritage.

“Since we believe technology can enhance people’s lives, we’re excited to collaborate with the MNCU and Motac to share Malaysia’s rich culture through mobile imagery and preserve it for future generations.

“Our mobile photography has improved as the brand has deliberately invested in image technology and software,” she said in a statement.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing remarked: “By utilising OPPO’s cutting-edge technology, this initiative allows us to showcase the intricate details of our cultural practices and share our stories to audiences around the world, furthering our mission to preserve and celebrate our cultural legacy.”

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, also MNCU president, said that during the 42nd Unesco General Conference which took place in November 2023, Malaysia highlighted its efforts on elevating its traditional costumes in support of Unesco’s agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Through OPPO’s initiative, we hope to elevate the different traditional arts and heritage that Malaysia is known for, and the Malaysian National Commission for Unesco supports efforts such as these, which drive innovation by utilising technology as a tool to preserve our diverse culture for the future generations.”

Five Malaysian cultural art forms are being featured under the #OPPOMalaysiaThroughTheLens campaign.

Master puppeteer Pak Dain and fusion ‘Wayang Kulit’ artist Tin Toy employ shadow puppetry to preserve disappearing cultural practices in OPPO’s photography and brand film series. The short documentary illustrates the duo’s creative efforts to preserve one of the nation’s greatest artforms.

Additionally, the brand would continue to showcase films that highlight the importance of Malaysian culture and traditions.

The films showcase Sarawakians’ legacy through eight-year-old Dion Das Louis, who studies ‘Ngajat’(traditional Iban dance) to pass it onto the next generation; a group of young Kadazan men who preserve the traditional culture of the ‘Magagung’ and interact with nature; and the Malay, Baba Nyonya, Chitty and Portuguese communities of Melaka practice the ‘Dondang Sayang’, an ancient tradition.

The docu-series’ fourth episode investigates the beautiful blend of music, songs and poetry that unites and enriches cultures.

In the final series, the brand explores Penang’s Chinese Opera legacy, preserved by Ling Goh. The documentary showcases Chinese Opera’s captivating world, cultural relevance, cross-cultural understanding and timeless appeal in Penang’s culture.

Throughout the national month, OPPO is set to publish a coffee table book celebrating the nation’s different artforms capturing various traditions.

On another note, OPPO’s highly-anticipated ‘Imagine IF Photography Awards 2024’programme is back, reigniting the passion for mobile photography in all enthusiasts.

Those interested to join can share their stunning Malaysian cultural images via #OPPOimagineIF,andstand a chance to win up to US$24,000.

The nine categories are ‘Landscape’, ‘Portrait’, ‘Colours’, ‘Unfading Moment’, ‘Fashion’, ‘Snapshot’, ‘Light’, ‘Travel’ and ‘Collection’.

Photographers can utilise OPPO smartphones to share their most memorable moments in each category and showcase their work.

The deadline for entry is July 28.

For more details, go to https://bit.ly/imagineIF2024.