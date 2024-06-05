Pang: Recapturing Tanjung Batu seat in 2021 state polls a great motivation for SUPP members

BINTULU (June 5): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) recapturing the Tanjung Batu state seat from the opposition in the 2021 state election is a great motivation for party members, said SUPP Bintulu chief Johnny Pang.

“We have gone through many challenges, but we have achieved great success in 2021 by reclaiming Tanjung Batu after 20 years. This is a great motivation for us in SUPP.

“We promise to continue to work hard, immerse ourselves in the community and provide the best service.

“Only with sincerity will we continue to win the trust of the people. Take care of Sarawak’s harmony and ensure that peace is maintained,” he said during the SUPP’s 65th anniversary flag raising ceremony yesterday.

In the 2021 state election, Pang engineered a historic victory for SUPP, a component party of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), by ending the 20-year reign of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in the Tanjung Batu seat with a 23-vote majority.

Pang polled 4,092 votes to defeat DAP’s Tony Chiew Chan Yew, who polled 4,069 votes.

Chiew had contested the seat on behalf of his father, four-term DAP incumbent Chiew Chin Sing, who decided not to contest.

During his speech, the Tanjung Batu assemblyman also urged party members to continue to work with the party leadership to strengthen the party internally.

Pang also noted that the presence of party members at the ceremony, where the SUPP’s party flags were flown magnificently, showed their unwavering commitment to the development of the party.

“I hope that this spirit will continue to smoulder, strengthen the party and unite us all,” he said.