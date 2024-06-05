Parts of Tatau hit by flash floods, roads still passable

TATAU (June 5): The Civil Defence Force (APM) is on alert after several low-lying areas here were hit by flash floods today.

APM said among the high-risk areas being monitored include Kampung Baru Tatau, Berek Tatau, Pasar Lama Tatau and Taman Komuniti Sungai Jatan.

“Our inspection in the affected areas at 8.20am found the water level was rising even though the weather was fine.

“Residents therefore are advised to be extra vigilant and immediately inform the authorities if their areas are flooded,” it said in a post on Facebook.

According to APM, the roads in the areas were still passable to all vehicles, and that no emergencies were reported.