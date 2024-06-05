Petrol, diesel prices to remain unchanged until June 12

KUALA LUMPUR (June 5): The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged at RM3.47, RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre, respectively, from Thursday (June 6) until June 12.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement today said the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“To protect consumers from the increase of global oil price, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre from June 6 to June 12, although the market price for both products has increased beyond the current ceiling price that has been set,” said the MOF statement.

According to the MOF, the government will continue to monitor the global crude oil price trends and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. – Bernama