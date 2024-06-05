Premises partially damaged after old books catch fire in Kuching

KUCHING (June 5): A pile of old books caught fire on the second floor of a premises at the Town East Commercial Centre, Jalan Pending here around 8.20pm last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the fire has partially damaged the premises and no injuries were reported during the incident.

“At the scene were firefighters from the Padungan station who used a ladder to gain entry into the premises, located on the second floor of the commercial shoplot,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to put the fire under control at 8.50pm and ended the operation ended at 9.20pm after the fire was fully extinguished.

Bomba is currently conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.