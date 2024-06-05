Public invited to pay last respects to Etin at Kuching Civic Centre tomorrow

KUCHING (June 5): The public are invited to pay their last respects to the late Corporal (R) Etin Jam, recipient of the nation’s highest gallantry award Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa, at the Kuching Civic Centre tomorrow (June 6) from 12pm to midnight.

In an announcement by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) today, the funeral service for the late Etin will be on Friday (June 7) at St Thomas Cathedral before being laid to rest at the Heroes’ Grave here.

Etin, 83, passed away at around 6.59am in Miri Hospital on June 4 after a prolonged battle with lung cancer.

His remains were brought to his residence at Spring Riam, Miri, for family members and friends to pay their last respects.

The late Etin’s remains would be flown to Kuching in a Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft tomorrow morning before being placed at the Kuching Civic Centre for dignitaries, family members, and the public to pay their last respects.

Meanwhile, last respects for the late Etin can also be done at the Heroes’ Grave from 10am to 12pm on Friday before he is laid to rest.

The late Etin began his service in the force as a Constable on Feb 27, 1963 in Battalion (BN) 14 of the Police Field Force (PPH), in Temudok Camp, Sri Aman.

In 1971, he was transferred to BN 18 PPH in Miri, where he served until his retirement on Dec 31, 1995.

He was promoted to Lieutenant Corporal on Jan 1, 1985, and served for a few years before being promoted to Corporal on Jan 1, 1991.

Revisiting the event that occurred on April 29, 1972, the late Etin, who was then stationed at BN 18 PPH Miri Camp as a Constable, accompanied four other personnel, including a corporal, in escorting a Public Works Department (JKR) lorry carrying explosive materials for rock breaking activities.

While traversing the winding road, still enveloped by dense forest from Mile 30 to Mile 43 at Ulu Oya Road, Mukah, they were suddenly ambushed by a group of communist terrorists and a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued.

Disregarding personal safety, the Etin and another police veteran, the late Ngalinuh Bala, leapt out and darted into the enemy’s location where the late Etin then managed to kill one of the communists.

As such, his bravery was recognised with the Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa medal, awarded to him by the fifth Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 6, 1972.