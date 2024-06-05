Sarawak recognised globally as key player in hydrogen production, says Premier

KUCHING (June 5): Sarawak has been recognised globally as a key player in hydrogen production, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

”The whole world now knows Sarawak is producing hydrogen, this is because of the collective effort of all Sarawakians,” he said when officiating the Gawai Dayak celebration in Betong today.

He said because of Sarawak’s development in hydrogen production and a key player in the region, he had been invited by various countries to give talks on green energy.

”All this is for the sake of combating global warming,” he added.

He also highlighted Sarawak’s capability to become Asean’s economic hub with the taking over of Bintulu Port from the federal government as well as the proposed development of a new port, the proposed development of energy hub in Samalaju and Kidurong, and the proposed transborneo gas pipes spanning across Sarawak.

“This is all in our plan, and I’m confident this would create high paying jobs for Sarawakians,” he said.

Abang Johari also highlighted Sarawak’s effort in producing green fuel, including the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from algae for aircrafts.

Hence, he said that is why Sarawak is also focusing on the development of Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) to train the state’s human capital to produce technologies to develop the state further.

On that note, he approved the proposed setting up of Centexs in Betong, as well as proposed the setting up of international schools in Betong, Sri Aman and Sarikei.

Abang Johari also announced the development of housing and a commercial area at the Betong junction.

He said the housing project would be able to accommodate 1,000 units of houses which would be developed in phases.

With that, he said the development would spread all the way to Spaoh where the Bebuling short take-off and landing airport (STOLport) is being built, and then would spread further to Batang Ai where the tourist attractions are.

The Gawai Dayak Betong 2024 event was hosted by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Second Minister of Finance and New Economy.

Also present were Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Minister of Food Security, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu; Krian assemblyman Friday Belik and former Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang.