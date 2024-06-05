Sarawak’s achievement not due to luck but hard work, says Abang Johari

KUCHING (June 5): Sarawak’s achievement today is not due to luck but due to the hard work of its leadership and people as well as its willingness to embrace new approaches in technology, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state’s achievement is also being guided by the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 that emphasizes advanced technology and human capital development.

“When people say we are lucky and not hard working just to enjoy our achievements, that is not true.

“Because of the tireless efforts of our leaders and people in harnessing opportunities and available natural resources, Sarawak has recorded an income of RM13 billion as at 2023, making some people jealous of us,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is Sarawak’s Minister of Finance and New Economy, was speaking at the Gawai Dayak Betong 2024 celebration at the Dewan Tan Sri Stephen Kalong Ningkan in Betong today.

He said there have been certain quarters who are jealous of Sarawak’s fast development and achievements, who were trying to tarnish Sarawak’s image.

“It is our (Sarawak government) job (to find revenue for the state). Then we will return it back to the people through structured development.

“And we might earn more revenue this year. The more reasons people will become jealous of us.

“These jealous people, they just want to destroy us.

“So we in GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) know how to differentiate between glass and diamonds, because our intention is for the people. There are many more developments we have been planning for the state,” he said.