Several factors to be considered before Pesta Suntong Bako can be part of tourism calendar, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (June 5): The inaugural Pesta Suntong Bako needs to be evaluated first before it can be made as an annual event for Sarawak’s tourism calendar, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said this includes evaluating the reception at the organisational level as well as the enthusiasm from the local community and residents involved.

He added that any new event or festival typically needs to be held for about two to three years before it can be considered for inclusion in the state’s tourism calendar.

“It depends (on the reception received). If it is to be held again the following year and receives encouraging reception, it may then be included in the tourism calendar,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of Pesta Suntong Bako 2024 at the Kampung Bako Passenger Terminal here Tuesday evening.

Abdul Karim said his ministry remains supportive of new activities or programmes that can enhance the local tourism industry and add economic value to the community.

The inaugural Pesta Suntong Bako 2024 involved six villages located in the Demak Laut area: Kampung Bako Hilir, Kampung Bako Tengah, Kampung Bako Hulu, Kampung Bako Lot, Kampung Bako Hijrah, and Kampung Bako Mesra.

Some 35 participants took part in a squid jigging competition at the festival for the prize of the longest squid, and heaviest squid.

The winner of the heaviest squid category, with a catch weighing 250g, was Abdul Muhaimin Kamaludin who took home cash prize of RM1,000.

First and second-runners up were Wan Rahman Wan Ambi and Nur Adibah Ahmad with a catch of 230g and 170g, respectively.

Wan Rahman brought home RM700 and Nur Adibah, RM500.

However, Wan Rahman’s catch won him first prize in the longest squid category at 14 inches, following by Nur Adibah in second (12 inches) and Abdul Muhaimin (nine inches).

The trio won RM1,000, RM700 and RM500, respectively.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini, and Kuching Division Resident Dayang Joanita Azizah Abang Morshidi.