Tiong: People now want to see politicians perform, not them seeking publicity

SIBU (June 5): The era of politicians indulging publicity to gain election wins is long over, as the ‘rakyat’ (people) now want to see they truly ‘walk the talk’, says Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister adds that the people also demand to see the sincerity of the leaders in serving their constituents.

“Let us never, upon having a position or authority, abuse that power. Never use power to ‘pressure’ or ‘threaten’ people. I know there some in our group who ‘crave’ for power. Let me remind this group – we must have harmony and unity.

“The people now want to see results – what your service has been doing for them; is it sincere, or otherwise?

“Don’t always play ‘kayu tiga’ (taking the easy way out) as crudely put. Don’t do it. I am patient, but please don’t test me,” said Tiong, without naming any group.

The Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman was speaking at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Motac) with Bawang Assan Community’ event in Rumah Catherine Tamoh, Sungai Aup near here on Monday.

Adding on, Tiong called upon fellow politicians to ‘behave well’ and do their level best to serve the people.

“This is the time the people elect you; this is the time the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) has given you the chance, so perform and prove yourselves.

“It is also time for me to highlight this. Don’t continue (with bad behaviour) because many people have complained to me. But I just remain patient, and so should all of us. Work together for the sake of Sarawak, and the people.”

“Also, I hope all leaders, including those at community and grassroots levels, to not look at the party (a person is affiliated to) based on race and religion.

“If your name is proposed and you are proven to be able to serve the people, I would give the opportunity.”