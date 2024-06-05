Tourism Ministry HQ cleared out over suspicious package

KUALA LUMPUR (June 5): A suspicious package was sent to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in Putrajaya today, forcing the evacuation of the premises.

According to Astro Awani, the evacuation began before 4pm after the package was received on the 14th floor of the ministry’s headquarters.

Teams from the Fire and Rescue Department as well as the police’s Bomb Disposal Unit have been deployed to the site.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP A Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the package contained a PVC pipe affixed with a timer and was received around 11.19am.

“At 2.45pm, the package was brought to the 14th floor, the minister’s temporary office, where it was opened and the item resembling a bomb was discovered,” Asmadi was quoted as saying by national news agency Bernama.

He said the bomb unit that was called in then carefully examined the box and confirmed the item within to not be an explosive device.

Asmadi also said the package was addressed to Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, and was sent using a courier service out of Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

This is the latest threat against a politician, after DAP’s Seputeh MP, Teresa Kok, received two live bullets and a warning note last month. – Malay Mail