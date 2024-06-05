UMS urges students not to join protest on water supply issues

KOTA KINABALU (June 5): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has condemned the actions of a group of students attempting to rally fellow students and the public to join a protest over the university’s ongoing water issues, scheduled for June 14.

In response, UMS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor has urged students and the public to avoid participating in the protest to prevent any disruption to public order.

He said the group of students should cease their protest campaign to allow others to focus on their studies.

“UMS has never supported any initiatives by student groups to hold public protests over water issues or any other local matters.

“UMS fundamentally does not permit activities that could cause discomfort or disrupt public order. We have never encouraged our students to organise protests or public activities without proper authorisation from the authorities.

“The university believes that any issues should be addressed through the correct procedures and channels, rather than through hasty actions,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

This follows the recent launch of the #KamiMahuAir Sabah protest campaign, scheduled for June 14 in front of Menara Kinabalu, through the Suara Mahasiswa UMS Facebook page.

Kasim said the actions of the students in rallying others for the protest could not only disrupt public order but also damage the university’s reputation.

“Students are also advised not to be influenced into joining unauthorised protests or activities,” he said.

He said there was no need for UMS students to hold demonstrations over water issues, as these are being closely monitored by Deputy Minister of Higher Education Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, who frequently visits UMS to review the progress of water supply projects to ensure adequate supply within the campus.

“UMS is aware that the state government is also doing its best to address the water supply issues, particularly in the UMS area and its surroundings,” he added. – Bernama