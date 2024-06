Bad weather expected in several parts of peninsula, East M’sia till 6pm

KUCHING (June 6): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in several places in Sarawak, Sabah and some Peninsular states until 6pm today, said Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at 3.50pm, MetMalaysia said the bad weather in Sarawak can be expected in Kuching (Bau and Kuching) and Sarikei (Pakan and Julau).

In Sabah would be in the interior (Sipitang, Tenom and Nabawan), Tawau (Kunak and Lahad Datu) and Sandakan.

In the peninsula, bad weather is expected to hit Perlis, Kedah (Kubang Pasu, Kulim and Bandar Baharu), Penang, Perak (Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim), Pahang (Cameron Highlands), Selangor (Gombak), Negeri Sembilan (Tampin), and Johor (Segamat, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru).