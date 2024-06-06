Bau to have own culture park akin to Jalan Song’s Friendship Park, says rep

KUCHING (June 6): A discussion is ongoing with the Chinese Consulate-General in Kuching for the setting up of a Malaysia-China Friendship Park in Bau, similar to the one at Jalan Song here, said Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman said the idea of having such a park in Bau was to celebrate the rich historical heritage of the Chinese community, particularly the Hakka community who were once involved in gold mining activities and have settled in Bau for the past 200 years.

“The Chinese community has existed in Bau since 200 years ago and in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between Malaysia and China, we consider it appropriate if we invite China to come and set up a friendship park in Bau,” he said.

Henry said this when met by reporters after officiating at the launch of a Mandarin book ‘The Bau Miners Uprising in 1857’ authored by Jong Kiam Chun, at the district office here yesterday.

‘The Bau Miners Uprising in 1857’ tells the story of 5,000 Hakka miners in Bau and their armed uprising against the unfair treatment of the James Brooke administration and the subsequent bloodshed that happened to the community due to retaliatory attacks by Brooke’s forces.

The book is expected to be reprinted in English next year.

Meanwhile, in welcoming investors to take part in the park’s construction, Henry said no timeline has been set yet for the construction of the proposed project.

He pointed out that the proposed friendship park will be another landmark to spur tourism activities in Bau, alongside a ‘Hakka village’ which is also being planned to be constructed near the park, depicting the lifestyle of the miners community back in the olden days.

The state Transport Deputy Minister anticipated Bau’s potential to spur the local economy upon the completion of the RM50-million Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex in Serikin, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 or early 2027.

Upon its completion, he said the ICQS complex will provide easy access for Indonesian travellers as it will only take them one hour to drive from the Indonesian border near Serikin to Kuching International Airport, compared to the six hours’ drive to reach the airport in Pontianak, the capital of the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan.

“The Indonesians working at the Indonesian Border Post in Jagoi Babang, West Kalimantan of Indonesia and near to Serikin immigration complex have to drive six hours to the airport in Pontianak for them to return home to Jakarta.”